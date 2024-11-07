Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.33. 4,306,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 38,554,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

