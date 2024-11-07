Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Royal Gold Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,435. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.
Royal Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Royal Gold
In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.
