Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,435. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $213,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,182.21. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

