Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.13 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
