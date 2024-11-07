Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $89.53. 2,780,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,345. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

