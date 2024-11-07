SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 102.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. SOPHiA GENETICS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH remained flat at $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.