Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.517-0.539 EPS and its FY24 guidance to €0.47-0.49 EPS.

STVN stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.45 ($24.67). 168,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($18.20) and a twelve month high of €34.73 ($38.16).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

