Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,016,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,454 shares.The stock last traded at $33.73 and had previously closed at $32.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 96,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

