Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $14.59. Thryv shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 82,267 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $550.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Thryv by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

