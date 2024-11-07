Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
TPLE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $26.93.
About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.