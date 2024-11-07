Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

TPLE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $26.93.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

