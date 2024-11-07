Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 28.2% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.06. 376,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average of $238.53. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $208.14 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

