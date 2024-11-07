uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QUREGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 736,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $366.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Earnings History for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

