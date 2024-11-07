Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Announces $0.81 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%.

Universal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years.

Universal Price Performance

NYSE UVV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 132,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,553. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Universal has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

Universal Company Profile

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

