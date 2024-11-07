Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Upwork stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,803,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,913.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $57,074.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,074.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,221. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Upwork by 186.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 306,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 19.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 956,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 152,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

