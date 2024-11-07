VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $132.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on VSE from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

VSE Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.57. 119,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. VSE has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $836,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,256,331.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,388,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,414,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

