Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $521.66 and last traded at $519.99, with a volume of 45125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $516.83.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

