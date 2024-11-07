Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:WES traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,248. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 90.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

