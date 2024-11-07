Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $883.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:WES traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,248. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 90.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Midstream Partners
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.