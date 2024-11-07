Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of WOLF traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 26,271,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,489. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.09. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 107.93%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,079,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,832,000 after purchasing an additional 449,732 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,045,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,591,000 after buying an additional 800,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,796,000 after buying an additional 147,527 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,009,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343,277 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 720,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

