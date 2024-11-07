Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $13.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,146. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,949 shares of company stock worth $11,580,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

