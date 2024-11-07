Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Zillow Group Stock Up 25.4 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $14.24 on Thursday, reaching $70.32. 1,114,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.25 and a beta of 2.02. Zillow Group has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $70.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,787.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $29,583.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $159,061.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,982. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Selkirk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 297,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

