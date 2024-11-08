1,374 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $149.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.88 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

