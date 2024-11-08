1,780 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,958.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,596,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

