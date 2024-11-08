7,175 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 128,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 101,125 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 463.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

