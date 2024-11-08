826,753 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc bought a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 826,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,000. M&G Plc owned 0.27% of Freshworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 121.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,406.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $402,629.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,153 shares of company stock valued at $459,383. 19.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

