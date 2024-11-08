ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 26.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.63. The company had a trading volume of 194,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.12. The company has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $390.38 and a twelve month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

