ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

ACNB Trading Down 1.0 %

ACNB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.46. 23,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,314. ACNB has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. ACNB’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ACNB by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

