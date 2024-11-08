Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after buying an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $2,394,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $149.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
