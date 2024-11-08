Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $971.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

