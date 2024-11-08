Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 1,652 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $130.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $131.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

