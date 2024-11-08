Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gentex by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 309,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 132,322 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 104.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,330,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 59,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.60 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.