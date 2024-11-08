Advisor Resource Council Takes $93,000 Position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.07% of Crexendo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 476.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 50,148 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In related news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 30,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,498. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,466.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,498. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,903 shares of company stock valued at $725,862. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of Crexendo stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

