AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,236 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.8% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 47,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

