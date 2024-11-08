Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.04% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.26.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,498,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

