Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Director Christopher Huskilson Purchases 25,000 Shares

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.65 per share, with a total value of C$166,252.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of AQN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of C$6.51 and a one year high of C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$819.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.