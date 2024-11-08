AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Acquires C$251,719.60 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.12 per share, with a total value of C$251,719.60.
AltaGas Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.02. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$26.10 and a twelve month high of C$35.77.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 82.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALA
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.