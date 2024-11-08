AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Acquires C$251,719.60 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.12 per share, with a total value of C$251,719.60.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.02. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$26.10 and a twelve month high of C$35.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.10.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

