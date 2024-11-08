AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 10,991,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,221,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 27.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

