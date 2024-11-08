American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 191,612 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.9% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $119,691,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $243,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

