American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.580-5.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.750-5.950 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 1,348,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,403. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

