American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Shares of AEP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,102. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,191,000 after purchasing an additional 341,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,433,000 after buying an additional 35,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.