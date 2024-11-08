American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

AMT opened at $197.87 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

