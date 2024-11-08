ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.74. ANA shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 211 shares trading hands.
ANA Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
ANA Company Profile
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.
