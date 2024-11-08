Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 179,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,523. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 49.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at $835,514.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Angel Oak Mortgage REIT news, CFO Brandon Filson sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $252,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,514.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan sold 4,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $53,268.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,328.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,571 shares of company stock worth $403,502 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $616,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

