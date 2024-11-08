Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Insider Carl Dambkowski Sells 6,665 Shares

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) insider Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $394,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,812,412.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carl Dambkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $374,972.90.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Carl Dambkowski sold 6,665 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $316,987.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 407,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

