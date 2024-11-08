AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $105.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $39.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.96. 11,767,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,245,897. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,557,000 after acquiring an additional 382,767 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,655,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,129,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.