Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of APVO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 2,716,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,782. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

