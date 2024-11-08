Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.97 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.57). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 97,106 shares.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.97. The company has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,506.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

Arcontech Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.