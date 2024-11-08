Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 272,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,487. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

