argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $615.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 36.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after acquiring an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter worth $76,314,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at $58,055,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $591.44 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $611.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.18.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

