Argus Issues Positive Forecast for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Argus from $161.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.91. 1,373,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,583. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.03. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $160.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,175.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

