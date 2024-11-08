ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given New $165.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Shares of ARM traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.48. 3,619,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,908,917. ARM has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 375.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARM by 83.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

