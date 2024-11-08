ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Susquehanna

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Shares of ARM traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.31. 5,764,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,918,804. The company has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.63. ARM has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

